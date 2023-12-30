Space Commune

Energy/Empire: Part 1 Cuba's Man-Made Famine
A documentary series exploring the globalist conspiracy to control food, energy, people and nations
  
Fox Green
1
Three Mile Island at 45: The New Age Conspiracy to Manufacture Nuclear Hysteria
The story of Three Mile Island isn't what happened after. It's what happened in the decades before.
  
Alex Dimitrios
Debunking Bret Weinstein's Chinese "One Child" Supersoldier Invasion Theory
Chinese Partnership in South America can help end the Border Crisis
  
Alex Dimitrios
9
The NEWSPASTE Podcast: Fox Green - We Should Only Fear A Future Built By Madmen
Interview with Johnny Vedmore
  
Fox Green

February 2024

How China and Russia Revived Nuclear Energy (Alex Dimitrios RTF Lecture)
The true story of how nuclear energy died in the US. And how China and Russia have brought it all the way back to life.
  
Alex Dimitrios
The Truth About Environmentalism in China & The Pagan Origins of Ecology (Fox Green RTF Lecture)
How did an ideology once considered 'productivist', 'Promethean' and 'anti-ecological' become the basis for 'degrowth communism'?
  
Fox Green
Why the US & Russia's Grand Uranium Bargain is Over
The United States cutting Russia out of the nuclear fuel mix is more complicated than it seems.
  
Alex Dimitrios

January 2024

Interview: How China and Russia are Transforming Geopolitics with Nuclear Energy
And the real story about China's One Child Policy
  
Alex Dimitrios
President Trump vs. NATO Atlanticism and the Globalist Carbon Cult
Trump is making all the right people mad, for all the right reasons
  
Fox Green
1
Fox Green Interview with Matt Ehret: RFK Jr. and Vandana Shiva's False Energy and Farming Promises
From a recent chat with Matt Ehret on TNT Radio Live
  
Fox Green

December 2023

Why "Low Carbon Nuclear Energy" is a Losing Message
Western Nuclear Advocacy is Focused on the Wrong Thing
  
Fox Green
Coming in 2024: Energy/Empire
How deindustrialization has been used as a geopolitical tool to maintain the empire.
  
Alex Dimitrios
 and 
Fox Green
