The Religious Roots of Transhumanism: Silicon Valley Hippie Eugenics Explored (Fox Green RTF Lecture)
Breaking the false binary of Back-to-the-land hippies vs Transhumanist Tech Bros
On December 8th, 2024 I delivered a lecture for thecalled “The Religious Roots of Transhumanism: Silicon Valley Hippie Eugenics Explored.”
In this lecture we discover the roots of today’s Transhumanist Cult by reviewing the role of Theosophists and Anthroposophists behind the growth of Silicon Valley and the utopian counter-culture movement that burst onto the scene in the 1960s.
Watch the lecture in its entirety followed by audience Q&A on Rising Tide Foundation’s YouTube channel:
