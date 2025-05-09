Space Commune

charles leone
May 9

Thanks, Alex, for a timely lesson in American history and economics which Americans are in dire need of.

From the 1776 American Revolution to today the British elites have been continuously at war against the U.S. to corrupt and re-colonize America by promoting ideas of the Empiricist philosophers Adam Smith, John Locke etc. through Lord John Maynard Keynesian and Bertrand Russell.

Alexander Hamilton, the architect of the American System, Ben Franklin and John Quincy Adams were each and all indispensable in creating a Republic based on promoting the Common Good and Brotherhood of Man.

Hopefully, your post will renew Americans re-discovery of their cultural roots as Thinkers!

Mike Moschos's avatar
Mike Moschos
5d

I like the depth of this essay, its very interesting!! And I share some of its core feelings. You do a good job of criticizing centralized power consolidation and its negative effects vis a vis regional underdevelopment. But from my perspective, while you rightly skewer the of Benthamite the cynical sidelining of host communities, your misplaced in regards to Hamilton's vision there, in fact, Hamilton was an advancer of the very sorts of forces you eloquently criticize.

Hamilton’s model was from the start a blueprint for top down control, and its natural progression was the sort of centralized institutional phase space America found in the the Second Bank along with the broader cartelized, elite-coordinated system the Jacksonians dismantled. Theres no bad luck that determined that evolutionary path, it was always central planning by design, embedded in banking charters, politically favored monopolies, and interlocking patronage networks like the Society of Cincinnati and the Biddle network in Philly, among others. The centralized financial system became the coordinating hub for a coalition of entrenched interests, Northern financiers, already established merchant-industrialists, plantation elites, etc., who used it to control credit allocation, stifle regional independence, and ensure that economic and political power remained in the hands of a elite narrow class that was on the verge of becoming an outright American aristocracy that would have snuffed out the democratic project before it had even really begun. It was an attempt to fix the national economy in place, under elite management, and to preempt the possibility of a more democratic and diversified development path. the Jacksonian's undoing of this system was a structural correction that re-opened the door to pluralistic growth and true regional semi-autonomy including in economic matters.

That system worked great. The decades following the Bank War saw the explosion of local and state banks, infrastructure funded and managed by communities, regionally tailored policies, and widespread opportunity creation across geography and class. The result was rapid, distributed industrialization and the emergence of a wider and more pluralistic political economy, one in which localities could shape their own destinies. The tragedy is that Hamilton’s system was ultimately revived and actualized in a stronger form (that is possibly approaching its final form if nothing is done about it) by the advent of so called Neoliberal Era, which resurrected and globalized the very concentration of power the Jacksonians dismantled.

I super agree with your mourning of the betrayal of host communities and the squandering of infrastructure’s potential as a shared civic good. But to complete the story, we must acknowledge that the answer isn’t a return to Hamiltonian command centralization or JFK’s postwar megaproject optimism that envisioned nearly no local part in the creation of the idea to be pursued or its design, it’s a neo-Jacksonian model: a political and economic architecture based in decentralization, regional semi-autonomy, deliberate economic and governmental redundancy, variability in policy, and local financial empowerment.

