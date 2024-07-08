In 2022 the nation of Sri Lanka fell into crisis. Economic catastrophe lead to riots in the street with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fleeing the country. The year prior, Sri Lanka had committed to an unprecedented and immediate transition to organic agriculture, completely banning the import of chemical fertilizer. Part Two of this series examines the role played by civil society and "rockstar" personalities like the "Gandhi of Grain" Vandana Shiva, in promoting organic agriculture in Sri Lanka, India, and the rest of the world; and the ideological lineage guiding what amounts to peasant farming pseudoscience.

Massive thanks to Dr. Channapatna Prakash and

!

We can't do this without your support. Help us fund this series: https://spacecommune.com/support/

Watch now on YouTube (or Rumble, or Bitchute). Leaving a comment, liking and subscribing also helps promote our work!