On March 23, 2025 I delivered a lecture for the

called “Breaking America: How Bioregionalism Seeks to Dismantle the Nation State.” This lecture explores bioregionalism as more than a fringe environmental idea—it is a weaponized ideology designed to fragment the United States from within. Under the guise of “local sustainability” and ecological harmony, bioregionalism promotes the breakup of national sovereignty, undermines industrial progress, and advances a neo-Malthusian agenda rooted in elite control. Tracing its intellectual lineage and strategic deployment, Breaking America reveals how this movement serves the long war against the American System of development, unity, and constitutional government.

Read the essay this lecture is based on here: