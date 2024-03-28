Energy/Empire: Part 1 Cuba's Man-Made Famine
A documentary series exploring the globalist conspiracy to control food, energy, people and nations
If you control food and energy, you can control people and nations. The collapse of the USSR left its ally Cuba reeling in a food and energy famine known as the “Special Period in the Time of Peace.” Meanwhile, the United States experienced a blossoming back-to-the-land organic hippie movement. Was it a communist conspiracy? A globalist conspiracy? Is food an energy restricted via “organic food movements” by choice or force? Part one of this film series explores these questions.
