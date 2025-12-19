Space Commune

Space Commune

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Uwe Alschner's avatar
Uwe Alschner
Dec 19

The Pursuit of Happiness is not the third item on the declaration’s “laundry list”. It is a fundamental concept of the meaning of life as developed from the idea of “imago viva dei”, man being created in the image of God. It derives from the concept of the Common Good which Followers of Jesus, such as the Brethren of the Common Life in the 14th century were pursuing, and which they called “Devotio Moderna”, and which Erasmus and Thomas Moore continued to expand to what eventually was called “Happiness” by GW Leibniz, Emer de Vattel Benjamin Franklin and others, and by which was understood the voluntary (agapic) desire to contribute to the adavantage of the other. The Common Good. Creating economic conditions in which people are in danger of living solitary lives and must fear to die in isolation is a consequence of putting the focus on material Gaines, both for the individual as for society.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Fox Green
Jean-Sebastien Savard's avatar
Jean-Sebastien Savard
Dec 19

I am against the MAID program, thats for sure. Not because it kill the one who wishes to die or need to, but because it is used as a tool by power in place to abuse it. If we look at the Roman Ius of the past, tablet 4, the law was : a baby born in misery shalt be kill on the spot.

Aint that the maid in some sens? But simply formulated 2600 years ago in a way to preserve a sane livng on earth? In another way to view this, like the total opposite... would keeping alive every single soul born, in preservation of death, a cultural benediction or suicidal too?

Simply put (well not that simple) if we take: The flood, the plague, the crusade, and all apocalyptic event, and they wouldnt have happen... then calculate the numbers of humans on this earth if none of these happened... we would be in a really bad situation i think.

I know...it gives bullets to the technocratic freaks, but reality shouldnt be dismiss because it give right to our adversary or sound unethical. We would be too many for our capacity in production.

There is no dignity in seeing disabled humans roam the street in pain too...

it brings me pity and mercy, id rather live in piety and say merci 😉 ⚜️⚜️⚜️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fox Green · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture