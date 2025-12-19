There is No Dignity in Treating Mankind as Cattle
'Medical Assistance in Dying' is cultural suicide
What does the term ‘near death’ actually mean when death occurs for any number of reasons and at any point in a person’s life? It means we are all ‘near death.’ The reality of a mortal existence comes with the knowledge that life is fragile and precious. For this and other reasons, we also feel impelled to cultivate life in all its forms. We know, inherently, that life is good. So when we find ourselves, as a culture, beginning to turn away from the self-evident truth that life is good, our society, itself, begins to wilt away and die.
For this reason, we should seriously reconsider the dark path that New York State is embarking on by deeming life that is ‘near death’ no longer worthy of legal protection from homicide, or assisted suicide. When is life no longer worthy of life? This is a question that is built on a flawed foundation, a lie. The minute we begin to ask ourselves this question, we’ve already failed.
There are those who argue that assisted suicide for the elderly, sick and dying is an act of compassion. Afterall, we provide this comfort to our cats and dogs when they can no longer experience joy and pleasure and their lives have become a forgone conclusion of suffering to the bitter and inevitable end. Why then, should we not afford this same treatment to our fellow man? Why should we not treat our sick and dying as cats, dogs and cattle to be put out of misery? Well, why not go all the way? If we die like animals, why should we not live like animals, too? Why go to school? Why have industries? Why have a government? Why make art? Let’s head back to the jungle. Let’s live in the dirt. Let’s die of exposure, starvation, disease.
Unfortunately there are too many people, who are in fact, still living this way on this planet. And the reason they live this way is because a certain group of people who control the industries, the culture, the banks, and governments view people as human cattle. The same worldview that sees mankind as a herd of cattle is one that prevents development, embraces poverty, and encourages mass death.
Why should we reject ‘medical assistance in dying’? Because we reject a culture of death, because we reject the view of mankind as an animal. All mankind is created equal, endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. This is the idea behind our nation, the United States of America, and when we forget this, we cease to exist as a nation, as a culture. We have effectively returned to the jungle. The pursuit of Happiness is a reference to that thing which definitionally drives mankind: cultivating life.
There is no such thing as ‘dying with dignity’ when you treat mankind as an animal. The very act of reducing people to cattle strips them of their human dignity. Like animals, we can experience pleasure and pain. But unlike animals, we can reason, compose, create, discover, innovate and cultivate more life than ever before. We don’t remove life because it suffers, we improve quality of life in order to reduce suffering. This is what it means to be human. This is the impulse we must cultivate in each other to produce more life and therefore more Good in the universe.
So-called ‘medical assistance in dying’ stands in fundamental opposition to our Declaration and Constitution, and our very purpose for existing as human beings. For this reason we must reject it outright, or plunge head first into a cultural death spiral.
The Pursuit of Happiness is not the third item on the declaration’s “laundry list”. It is a fundamental concept of the meaning of life as developed from the idea of “imago viva dei”, man being created in the image of God. It derives from the concept of the Common Good which Followers of Jesus, such as the Brethren of the Common Life in the 14th century were pursuing, and which they called “Devotio Moderna”, and which Erasmus and Thomas Moore continued to expand to what eventually was called “Happiness” by GW Leibniz, Emer de Vattel Benjamin Franklin and others, and by which was understood the voluntary (agapic) desire to contribute to the adavantage of the other. The Common Good. Creating economic conditions in which people are in danger of living solitary lives and must fear to die in isolation is a consequence of putting the focus on material Gaines, both for the individual as for society.
I am against the MAID program, thats for sure. Not because it kill the one who wishes to die or need to, but because it is used as a tool by power in place to abuse it. If we look at the Roman Ius of the past, tablet 4, the law was : a baby born in misery shalt be kill on the spot.
Aint that the maid in some sens? But simply formulated 2600 years ago in a way to preserve a sane livng on earth? In another way to view this, like the total opposite... would keeping alive every single soul born, in preservation of death, a cultural benediction or suicidal too?
Simply put (well not that simple) if we take: The flood, the plague, the crusade, and all apocalyptic event, and they wouldnt have happen... then calculate the numbers of humans on this earth if none of these happened... we would be in a really bad situation i think.
I know...it gives bullets to the technocratic freaks, but reality shouldnt be dismiss because it give right to our adversary or sound unethical. We would be too many for our capacity in production.
There is no dignity in seeing disabled humans roam the street in pain too...
it brings me pity and mercy, id rather live in piety and say merci 😉 ⚜️⚜️⚜️