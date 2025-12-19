What does the term ‘near death’ actually mean when death occurs for any number of reasons and at any point in a person’s life? It means we are all ‘near death.’ The reality of a mortal existence comes with the knowledge that life is fragile and precious. For this and other reasons, we also feel impelled to cultivate life in all its forms. We know, inherently, that life is good. So when we find ourselves, as a culture, beginning to turn away from the self-evident truth that life is good, our society, itself, begins to wilt away and die.

For this reason, we should seriously reconsider the dark path that New York State is embarking on by deeming life that is ‘near death’ no longer worthy of legal protection from homicide, or assisted suicide. When is life no longer worthy of life? This is a question that is built on a flawed foundation, a lie. The minute we begin to ask ourselves this question, we’ve already failed.

There are those who argue that assisted suicide for the elderly, sick and dying is an act of compassion. Afterall, we provide this comfort to our cats and dogs when they can no longer experience joy and pleasure and their lives have become a forgone conclusion of suffering to the bitter and inevitable end. Why then, should we not afford this same treatment to our fellow man? Why should we not treat our sick and dying as cats, dogs and cattle to be put out of misery? Well, why not go all the way? If we die like animals, why should we not live like animals, too? Why go to school? Why have industries? Why have a government? Why make art? Let’s head back to the jungle. Let’s live in the dirt. Let’s die of exposure, starvation, disease.

Unfortunately there are too many people, who are in fact, still living this way on this planet. And the reason they live this way is because a certain group of people who control the industries, the culture, the banks, and governments view people as human cattle. The same worldview that sees mankind as a herd of cattle is one that prevents development, embraces poverty, and encourages mass death.

Why should we reject ‘medical assistance in dying’? Because we reject a culture of death, because we reject the view of mankind as an animal. All mankind is created equal, endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. This is the idea behind our nation, the United States of America, and when we forget this, we cease to exist as a nation, as a culture. We have effectively returned to the jungle. The pursuit of Happiness is a reference to that thing which definitionally drives mankind: cultivating life.

There is no such thing as ‘dying with dignity’ when you treat mankind as an animal. The very act of reducing people to cattle strips them of their human dignity. Like animals, we can experience pleasure and pain. But unlike animals, we can reason, compose, create, discover, innovate and cultivate more life than ever before. We don’t remove life because it suffers, we improve quality of life in order to reduce suffering. This is what it means to be human. This is the impulse we must cultivate in each other to produce more life and therefore more Good in the universe.

So-called ‘medical assistance in dying’ stands in fundamental opposition to our Declaration and Constitution, and our very purpose for existing as human beings. For this reason we must reject it outright, or plunge head first into a cultural death spiral.