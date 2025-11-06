In the 1800s, Samuel F.B. Morse, as an inventor, artist and polymathic genius, was considered on par with Leonardo da Vinci. He was an integral part of a international network of republican-patriotic figures like Revolutionary War hero Marquis de Lafayette, the German scientist Alexander von Humboldt, and the author James Fennimore Cooper.

Morse left behind institutions that strengthened the American Republic: he established an Promethean telegraph network, incubated the first American school of art with the National Academy of Design, and his invention helped the North win the Civil War decisively. His telegraph and his paintings served the the same aim: to transmit intelligence capable of elevating Americans to serve the general welfare in a republic.

But after the deaths of Lafayette and Cooper, his story bent toward classical tragedy. Separated from the mentors who had anchored his republican idealism, Morse drifted into the very oligarchical currents he once opposed, culminating in his support of August Belmont’s devious plot to break up the Union. He began as a living emblem of republican virtue and creative reason, and then, in a fateful misjudgment, turned that vigilance against the wrong enemies.

For modern republican-patriots, his story can be cautionary and inspirational. For even the most brilliant among us can, as they say, “fall for it.”

Morse’s Classical Beginnings

Morse was born in 1791 in Charlestown, Massachusetts, to Reverend Jedidiah Morse, a prominent clergyman and geographer. He graduated from Yale in 1810 and pursued his first true passion of painting, studying the techniques of the old masters at the Royal Academy in 1811.

Morse’s The Dying Hercules (1812) revealed his ambition to place American art on equal footing with Europe’s finest. Wikimedia Commons.

Returning home in 1815, he jumped around as a portrait artist, painting prominent figures like President John Adams, New York Governor and Erie Canal builder DeWitt Clinton, and the poet William Cullen Bryant. In New York City, he joined the city’s burgeoning intellectual and patriotic scene, and was invited to join James Fennimore Cooper’s Bread and Cheese Club, a republican group of writers, artists and statesmen, including Bryant, Washington Irving, Asher Durand, Thomas Cole, and future New York City mayor and Delaware & Hudson Canal president Philip Hone.

Morse and Cooper began a decades-long friendship that spanned continents. At that point, Cooper was notable for the success of his 1821 novel The Spy: A Tale of the Neutral Ground, which drew on Cooper’s conversations with John Jay about Washington’s intelligence networks during the Revolutionary War.

The Spy’s protagonist was Harvey Birch, who was allegedly based on a real-life Westchester peddler named Enoch Crosby, who was accused of being a double agent in the course of his intelligence activities to support the Continental Army.

Cooper turned intrigues of patriotic spies in a complex world into a distinctly American form of heroism, an ideal that blended courage, secrecy, and service to the republic. Although Cooper is slandered today as an environmental romanticist for The Last of the Mohicans and the Leatherstocking Tales, in his time, he was at the forefront of an American cultural offensive against deeply-entrenched oligarchism in Europe.

I have visited, in Europe, many countries, and what I have asserted of the fame of Mr. Cooper I assert from personal knowledge. In every city of Europe that I have visited, the works of Cooper were conspicuously placed in the windows of every book-shop. They are published as soon as he produces them in thirty-four different places in Europe. They have been seen by American travelers in the languages of Turkey and Persia, in Constantinople, in Egypt, at Jerusalem, at Isphahan. Samuel Morse, 1839

Inspired by Cooper, Morse began to intervene upon the arts industry for its potential in refining American taste and molding a citizenry fit to pursue a more perfect Union.

Morse’s 1822 commission, The House of Representatives , “depicts a cavernous chamber and its twenty-two monumental columns, dwarfing the legislators who prepare to work into the night, dramatizing the young republic’s seriousness, stability, and unostentatious grandeur.”

Frustrated with oligarchical networks that controlled the fine arts in America, Morse founded the National Academy of Design in 1825, which was not controlled by rich collectors and patrons, but by the artists themselves. He said “every profession in society knows best what measures are necessary for its own improvement,” and set about creating a curriculum to elevate New York City artists and their supporters’ tastes.

It was thanks to the National Academy of Design that the Hudson River School, the first American school of art, exploded beyond Thomas Cole and Asher Durand into an international phenomenon that, at its best, was a vision of the United States as an Eden for a Promethean republic.

Morse’s prominence as an artist put him on a collision course with the French Revolutionary War hero Marquis de Lafayette during his triumphant nationwide tour of the United States in 1824. Morse received a coveted commission by Bread and Cheese Club colleague and New York City Mayor Philip Hone to paint the definitive portrait of Lafayette.

This is the man now before me, the very man who spent his youth, his fortune, and his time, to bring about (under Providence) our happy Revolution; the friend and companion of Washington, the terror of tyrants, the firm and consistent supporter of liberty … this is the man, the very identical man! Samuel Morse, 1825

Morse’s eight-by-five foot portrait of the 68-year old Lafayette was displayed at the second National Academy of Design show. The painting features a radiant sunset sky, representing the triumphant close of Lafayette’s life, and an empty pedestal beside the busts of Washington and Franklin, awaiting the Marquis to join the trinity of heroes. It shows not only Lafayette the man, but the idea of him, an American icon who happened to be French.

Portrait of Marquis de Lafayette (1826) – Samuel F. B. Morse. New York City Hall. Courtesy of the New York City Design Commission. Public domain.

Morse, Lafayette, Humboldt and Cooper in Paris

Cooper and his family moved to Paris in 1825, and Samuel Morse followed suit in 1829. Morse worked feverishly on his epic painting Gallery of the Louvre, spending hours every day on raised platforms at the museum. His goal was to create an art museum in one painting, to transmit centuries of the Louvre’s treasures to Americans in a single unmistakable canvas that could go on a barnstorming tour, city by city.

Gallery of the Louvre (1831–1833) – Samuel F. B. Morse. Terra Foundation for American Art. Public domain.

The six by nine foot painting contains faithful copies of thirty-seven masterworks by Titian, Raphael, Leonardo, Veronese, Velázquez, and others. Like Raphael’s School of Athens, the composition was both a tribute and an invention; a fictional room filled with works never hung together, populated with real figures drawn from Morse’s circle, living and dead, in a kind of republican pantheon. Cooper himself appears with his wife and daughter, as does Morse, teaching art to his own daughter, and even his late wife Lucretia, inserted as an homage years after her death.

Morse’s design was the passion of communicating to mankind the universal actions of discovery that the Italian Renaissance had made, especially the aspects of artistic composition that related to the power of immortality that he had discovered in Italy around the theme of the Crucifixion and the Resurrection. Morse understood that unless those mental qualities that made humans different from animals were replicated across the globe on a large scale, humanity would lose its power of immortality and die as a species. Thus, the theme of the death of Christ and of His Resurrection became the central reference point of his Gallery of the Louvre and his grateful contribution to the immortality of his species. There are no less than six large paintings on this subject. Although Morse did not identify which paintings he started to replicate first, and the numerical choice he made from left to right was not an indicator of priority, it is possible to determine a certain conceptual ordering that he might have had in his mind. This is pure speculation, but it is coherent with the way Morse would have been thinking. -Pierre Beaudry, Samuel F.B. Morse’s Gallery of the Louvre, 2011

Cooper and Morse were part of each other’s daily routine in Paris. While Morse worked on his masterpiece (often with Cooper hanging over his shoulder), Cooper was was developing some of his most important work: a trio of books called The Bravo, The Heidenmauer and The Headsman, which all dealt with complex subjects of political underworlds, counter-revolutions, factional intrigues and European espionage that all worked to undermine the sovereignty of republics. Cooper’s goal was to show his fellow Americans the hard truths of the so-called republic in Venice, warning them that even republics can fall under oligarchic control, and that their freedoms can be taken away.

The legendary German scientist Alexander von Humboldt also spent days with Morse strolling through the Louvre; Humboldt would later champion Europe’s adoption of Morse’s telegraph as a tool for transmitting universal knowledge without restrictions.

The Marquis de Lafayette folded Morse and Cooper into his political work in Paris; they met weekly at Cooper’s home regarding the issue of Polish independence from Russia. Lafayette would regale them with Revolutionary War stories, while Cooper and Morse raised money and awareness through their growing transatlantic political and cultural network.

A Device to Transmit Intelligence

Morse’s Gallery of the Louvre turned out to be a financial flop, and he quit painting soon afterward, believing that he was a failure as an artist. He wrote to Cooper, “Painting has been a smiling mistress to many, but she has been a cruel jilt to me. … I have no wish to be remembered as a painter.” In a Confederacy of Dunces-like twist, 110 years after his death, his painting sold for $3.25M, the highest price paid for an American painting to that point, and it indeed was exhibited in many cities afterward.

I have been told several times since my return, that I was born one hundred years too soon for the arts in our country. I have replied that, if that be the case, I will try and make it but fifty. I am more and more persuaded that I have quite as much to do with the pen for the arts as the pencil, and if I can in my day so enlighten the public as to make the way easier for those that come after me, I don’t know that I shall not have served the cause of fine arts as effectively as by painting pictures which might be appreciated one hundred years after I am gone. Samuel Morse, 1833

But in his artistic attempt to transmit the intelligence of European classical culture to Americans, and in his ongoing work to share of information amongst patriotic networks, he lit a fuse of discovery and invention within himself. He boarded a New York-bound ship in October of 1832, carrying letters sent by James Fenimore Cooper, and had heady conversations with fellow passengers about electromagnetism. Recent experiments had demonstrated that electric current could travel through any length of magnetized wire instantaneously. Somewhere in that discussion, a dormant idea crystallized.

Embossing Morse Telegraph (2013) – Momotarou, Wikimedia Commons . Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0.

“If the presence of electricity can be made visible in any part of the circuit,” Morse said, “I see no reason why intelligence may not be transmitted instantaneously by electricity.”

Morse was grasping at the underlying value of the telegraph: not just technology for technology’s sake, but the instantaneous transmission of intelligence. The letters from Cooper that he was physically carrying to the United States could very well be transmitted at the speed of an electromagnetic signal. The next decade would be consumed with translating this insight into a functioning instrument and persuading a skeptical public. But for Morse, the decisive leap had already happened out in the mid-Atlantic: the same mind that had assembled the Gallery of the Louvre as a web of timeless artistic dialogues now envisioned a noosphere, stretched across space, to carry human thought like lightning between distant points.

And while telegraph wires would eventually crisscross the entire world, they were first built in America, where, for better or worse, citizens would have an instantaneous connection to every corner of the republic.

Nerved by its power, our spreading land

A mighty giant proudly lies;

Touch but one nerve with skillful hand

Through all the thrill unbroken flies. The dweller on the Atlantic shore

The word may breathe, and swift as light,

Where far Pacific waters roar,

That word speeds on with magic flight. - The Magnetic Telegraph, by E.L. Schermerhorn

Morse became known as the “Lightning Man,” and the telegraph soon joined the steamship of Robert Fulton as uniquely American creations that bent the very notion of time and space. In 1775, it took news of bloodshed at Lexington and Concord three weeks to get from Massachusetts to South Carolina. It took up to a week to travel between Albany and New York City via sailboat. Now, it took seconds for news to travel, and mere hours for people and goods to travel:

Steam and electricity, with the natural impulses of a free people, have made, and are making, this country the greatest, the most original, the most wonderful the sun ever shone upon. New York Herald, 1847

The Progress of the Century – The Lightning Steam Press. The Electric Telegraph. The Locomotive. The Steamboat (1876) – Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York. Bequest of Adele S. Colgate, 1962 (63.550.377). Public domain.

A transatlantic telegraph wire would eventually connect Europe to the United States, enabling von Humboldt’s desire to communicate with allies across the sea “without Napoleonic interference.” Intelligence was to be “disseminated as widely as possible without artificial restrictions.”

Venetian Plots, Abolition and Religion

Starting in the 1830s, Samuel Morse began shifting his political and artistic energy into what he saw as a defense of the Republic against foreign subversion. It was a cause that his father, the Massachusetts preacher Jedediah Morse, had also taken up: the elder Morse spoke often about concerns of imported Jacobinism and the Bavarian Illuminati, which had turned the French Revolution awry.

In 1834, Morse published Foreign Conspiracy against the Liberties of the United States. He alleged that oligarchical European powers, led by Austrian Chancellor Prince Klemens von Metternich, were using the Catholic Church, including the Pope, to infiltrate and destabilize the United States via the Vienna-based Leopold Foundation, which funded Jesuit missions in America. In Morse’s telling, Jesuit missionaries were covert agents laying political landmines that could be triggered to incite unrest or fracture the Union.

These ideas were not fringe at the time. George Washington’s correspondence acknowledged his wariness of Illuminati and Jacobinite plots, smuggled in through Jesuit missionaries to cause dissension in the young republic. Austria did use papal influence to suppress Italian republican movements. The Leopold Foundation did finance Catholic institutions in the U.S. But Morse moved from healthy caution about foreign influence into histrionic nativism, even running unsuccessfully for mayor of New York City with the Native American Democratic Association.

Morse argued that America had fought itself free of monarchs, but that new immigrants “retained the mentality of subjects,” importing anti-republican habits from Europe. He wrote derisively about some immigrant groups in language reflecting the prejudices of his era.

Around the same time, radical abolitionism was gaining momentum in America. While many of the Founding Fathers had opposed slavery in principle, and identified it as a tool of the British empire, the 1830s saw the rise of a more confrontational movement that would help ignite the Civil War. By the 1850s, Morse was convinced that Britain, whose navy policed the Atlantic slave trade, was using the moral cause of abolition to weaken the United States. He noted Britain’s hypocrisy in both championing abolition and importing about 85% of its cotton from slave plantations.

Sadly, Morse took these suspicions to an ugly place: he embraced slavery and nativism as bulwarks against foreign meddling. It can be argued that the loss of his dear friends left him to flounder politically: Lafayette, a staunch abolitionist, died in 1834; Cooper, who consistently portrayed slavery in a negative light, died in 1851; and Humboldt, who from Europe supported the abolitionist presidential run of John Fremont in 1856, died in 1858.

Lafayette, Cooper and Humboldt, all dedicated their lives to human liberty and ending the institution of slavery. After these friends and mentors of Morse passed away, his moral compass drifted and gave way to conspiratorial thinking, that unfortunately put him on the side of anti-abolitionism.

His son, Edward Lind Morse, wrote in 1914 that his father “believed that slavery was a divine institution,” and that both the abolitionists and secessionists were wrong. He was sincerely opposed to civil war, but as his son wrote, “mistaken… in his major premise.”

Cooper’s work had inspired Morse to “read between the lines” of political theater and see how noble-sounding rhetoric could mask entrenched interests, but in the fevered politics of the 1850s and 1860s, his suspicion hardened into a worldview where he believed keeping the republic together required a defense of slavery, a tragic misjudgment.

The Civil War and the Transmission of Intelligence

James Fenimore Cooper’s spy novels gave Morse and many Americans an archetype: of citizen-patriots who risked their lives in service of the nation’s survival against aristocratic duplicity, foreign subterfuge, and “political theater” that concealed imperial agendas.

In the Revolutionary War, George Washington was America’s first intelligence chief. He devoted more than ten percent of his military budget to espionage, creating networks in Boston, New York, and Philadelphia, personally recruiting and training agents, and even cautioning his generals on how to handle the dangerous ambiguity of double spies. His Culper Ring, operating in New York, pioneered the tools of professional tradecraft, like aliases, coded writing, dead drops that allowed a weaker Continental Army to mislead and outmaneuver the world’s strongest military. As Britain’s own intelligence chief conceded after the war, Washington had not out-fought the British so much as he had “out-spied” them.

In the Civil War, the telegraph supercharged the work of intelligence. Morse, who had spent the previous three decades laying the groundwork for telegraph infrastructure to be built, watched as his invention enabled the Union to win the Civil War and upturn the institution of slavery:

Morse did not comment on the fact, but within the whistling of bullets on American battlefields could be heard the click of his invention. Both armies extensively telegraphed military information. The Confederacy used private telegraph companies, the Union organized a Military Telegraph Department that transmitted some six and a half million dispatches. Over the course of the war a shortage of wire and other supplies silenced many of the South’s lines. Meanwhile the North strung 15,000 additional miles of wire and laid a twenty-mile submarine line across Chesapeake Bay, using a section of Cyrus Field’s abandoned 1858 Atlantic cable. Lightning Man: The Accursed Life of Samuel F.B. Morse (2004), Kenneth Silverman

With communications dominance, the Union Army quickly disseminated raw reports, rumors, prisoner statements, intercepted letters, and produced finished intelligence, which only emerged after comparison, corroboration, and analysis. With the telegraph, intelligence briefs could move faster than cavalry:

Lincoln’s instinct to push the edge of the technological envelope was correct. Although his generals did not realize it at first, new technology would transform not only how they fought battles, but also how they collected intelligence and protected secrets for those battles. The Union Army’s one-year-old Signal Corps, an object of curiosity for many, eventually had 300 officers and 2,500 soldiers… The telegraph, which since 1844 had linked cities and towns with rapid communication, would have the same profound effect on both armies connecting war departments, generals, and far-flung battlefields. Union forces alone would soon be transmitting 4,500 telegrams a day over the North’s commercial network and some 15,000 miles of line its soldiers strung out. Lincoln’s Spies: Their Secret War to Save a Nation (2019), Douglas Waller

Lincoln himself was known to stalk the War Department telegraph office in Washington, reading raw reports and communicating directly with loyal people on the ground. He drafted the Emancipation Proclamation in the telegraph office. He was rightfully wary of plots, domestic and foreign, to undermine him and the Union, including by his Commanding General, George McClellan:

The telegraph gave [Lincoln] the capability to quickly bypass those who had been attempting to manipulate him… It is hard to imagine that someone as astute as Abraham Lincoln wasn’t at least already contemplating the new electronic medium’s ability to pierce the military’s control of information. Surely he recognized how McClellan used the telegraph to achieve a level of tactical control in Western Virginia that had been unseen in the history of war. Likewise, Lincoln observed how, as the general-in-chief, McClellan was using the telegraph to expand the scope of strategic command and control. Mr. Lincoln’s T-Mails (2008), Tom Wheeler

Lincoln removed McClellan from command, replacing him with Ulysses S. Grant. At Gettsburgh, Sharpe’s team mapped and transmitted virtually all of the General Lee’s positions, while General Ulysses S. Grant telegraphed daily orders over thousands of miles. The head of the Military Telegraph Department said of the telegraph, “orders are given—armies are moved—battles are planned and fought, and victories won with the assistance of this simple, yet powerful aide-de-camp.”

“An Active and Unscrupulous Campaign” Against the Union

Morse’s story doesn’t end with the telegraph helping the Union win the war. Once McClellan was removed from command, Morse was part of the vile “Copperhead” movement that ran the general as as a pro-slavery “peace” Democrat in 1864.

Morse denounced Lincoln as a tyrant, and conspired with the likes of August Belmont, Samuel Tilden and Horatio Seymour to promote McClellan in New York City. One of Morse’s former Bread and Cheese Club colleagues, William Cullen Bryant, scandalously covered one of these Belmont-led meetings New York City:

The rich men of New York are to supply the money… for an active and unscrupulous campaign against the government of the nation, and in the behalf of a body of rebels now in arms… to hand the government over, if they can, to the malignant slave-holding oligarchs who for nearly two years have been slaughtering our sons. Evening Post, February 1863

Lincoln lost New York City by 37,000 votes, but overwhelmingly won elsewhere.

It marked the bitter end of Morse’s political life: the same man who once transmitted Lafayette and Humboldt’s beautiful republican ideals and gave the Union its telegraphic nerve system also worked tirelessly against the very president who wielded that invention to save the nation.

To Republican Institutions!

Morse was a cultural leader who wanted to elevate the American eye, a fierce republican warrior who intrigued with Lafayette and Cooper, and an inventor whose telegraph transformed the very nature of intelligence, war, and communication. Yet he was also a man who lost his way in the political storms of his age, mistaking the defense of slavery for the defense of the Republic.

After his death in 1872, the city of Poughkeepsie honored him in the Presbyterian church where he had worshipped for decades. Mayor Harvey Eastman proclaimed that “wherever the electric telegraph is known—and that is wherever there is civilization—the intelligence of the death of Prof. Samuel F. B. Morse, the man who taught lightning to speak the language of men, has been received with profound regret. The glory of his achievements and eminent services to the world are recognized in every part of the globe.”

That legacy is enshrined in the U.S. Capitol itself. In Constantino Brumidi’s great ceiling mural, Science, the goddess Minerva instructs a circle of American innovators: Benjamin Franklin with his kite and key, Robert Fulton with his steamboat, and Samuel Morse with his telegraph. The painting is a physical reminder that the progress of our nation depends depends on genius and discoveries directed toward the advancement of mankind.

Apotheosis of Washington (1865) by Constantino Brumidi

Morse’s legacy, at its best, was in the service of what his dear friend, the Marquis de Lafayette called for in 1832. Morse presided over a 1832 Independence Day dinner in Paris that drew many Americans and French allies. He toasted the 75-year old Lafayette, who would pass away within two years, celebrating “the great principles of rational liberty, of civil and religious liberty,” and praised him as “the hero whom two worlds claim as their own.”

Without knowing the long path Morse’s life would take, with the triumph of the telegraph, the institutions he helped found, or even the political storms he would stumble through, Lafayette saw in him what mattered most: an American genius animated by art, faith, and a devotion to the Republic’s future. The old general lifted his glass to salute not just Morse, but the promise of a young nation still perfecting itself. He called Morse the “worthy representative of the artists of the country,” and concluded with:

“To Republican Institutions, the prolific Daughters of American Independence!”