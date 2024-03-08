The NEWSPASTE Podcast: Fox Green - We Should Only Fear A Future Built By Madmen
Interview with Johnny Vedmore
I had the pleasure of joining Johnny Vedmore, independent journalist and documentarian on his NEWSPASTE Podcast. Check out this fun conversation where we delve into Robert Kennedy Jr. and his Malthusian NGO grift, using technology for the good of the humanity rather than the eugenicist elite at Davos, controlled opposition “dissident” media, and more!
Watch or listen now!
Rumble: https://rumble.com/v4hon1i-the-newspaste-podcast-fox-green-we-should-only-fear-a-future-built-by-madme.html
RokFin: https://www.rokfin.com/post/171079/The-NEWSPASTE-Podcast-Fox-Green--We-Should-Only-Fear-A-Future-Built-By-Madmen
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/posts/99839824?utm_campaign=postshare_creator
Space Commune is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.