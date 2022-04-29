Ep 020 Climate Grief & Anti-Communism (feat. PACD Podcast)

PACD podcast crossover episode we cut it up with Peter and Ms. ACD about climate grief, anti-communism, self immolation, eco activism, the whales of Buddhism, gurus, going viral, Malthusianism, reducing your carbon footprint, end of history, degrowth, and more! Listen to the PACD Podcast: anchor.fm/PACD Watch the PACD Podcast: www.youtube.com/PACDpod Very Important Documentaries: https://www.youtube.com/c/VeryImportantDocumentaries/