Space Commune

Space Commune

Space Commune
Space Commune
Ep 020 Climate Grief & Anti-Communism (feat. PACD Podcast)
0:00
-1:25:00

Ep 020 Climate Grief & Anti-Communism (feat. PACD Podcast)

Fox Green's avatar
Alex Panagiotopoulos's avatar
Peter Coffin's avatar
Fox Green, Alex Panagiotopoulos, and Peter Coffin
Apr 29, 2022

PACD podcast crossover episode we cut it up with Peter and Ms. ACD about climate grief, anti-communism, self immolation, eco activism, the whales of Buddhism, gurus, going viral, Malthusianism, reducing your carbon footprint, end of history, degrowth, and more! Listen to the PACD Podcast: anchor.fm/PACD Watch the PACD Podcast: www.youtube.com/PACDpod Very Important Documentaries: https://www.youtube.com/c/VeryImportantDocumentaries/

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fox Green · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture