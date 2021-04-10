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Ep 011 Destroying Degrowth with Facts and Logic (feat. Matt Huber)
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Ep 011 Destroying Degrowth with Facts and Logic (feat. Matt Huber)

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Alex Panagiotopoulos's avatar
Fox Green and Alex Panagiotopoulos
Apr 10, 2021

We're joined by Matt Huber, Associate Professor of Geography and the Environment at Syracuse University. Huber has been one of the few academics to critique "degrowth" ideology from a socialist perspective. In this episode talk about the overlap between degrowth, localism and the PMC, and more! Read Matt's writing: https://www.maxwell.syr.edu/geo/Huber,_Matthew_T_/ Follow Matt on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Matthuber78

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