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Ep 010 The Bernie to DNC Pipeline (feat. Socialism Train)
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Ep 010 The Bernie to DNC Pipeline (feat. Socialism Train)

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Alex Panagiotopoulos's avatar
Fox Green and Alex Panagiotopoulos
Mar 24, 2021

In this episode we get the inside story from Andrew Saturn and Jonny Meade who both ran for office as socialists and the flack they received from the far left sectors of the Democratic Party establishment for doing so. Saturn tells us about his experience starting an Our Revolution chapter, getting sued by the Democrats, working for Bernie, the Gravel teens and more... Check out Andrew and Jonny's podcast Socialism Train! https://soundcloud.com/socialismtrain And on Twitter: https://twitter.com/socialismtrain Read more about Andrew's story: https://www.pugetsoundsocialistparty.com/reading/dsa-sabotage/

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