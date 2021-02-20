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Ep 009 The Localism Lifestyle (feat. Greg Sharzer)
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Ep 009 The Localism Lifestyle (feat. Greg Sharzer)

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Fox Green and Alex Panagiotopoulos
Feb 20, 2021

Greg Sharzer, author of "No Local: Why Small-Scale Alternatives Won't Change The World" joins us to talk about the book he wrote ten years ago which warns of all the pitfalls of "localism" that are currently being played out right in our home city of Kingston, NY with the help of powerful, "progressive" capitalists such as Buffett, Soros, a handful of tech giants, and more... Greg's Writing: No Local https://www.johnhuntpublishing.com/zer0-books/our-books/no-local Late Escapism and Contemporary Neoliberalism Alienation, Work and Utopia https://www.routledge.com/Late-Escapism-and-Contemporary-Neoliberalism-Alienation-Work-and-Utopia/Sharzer/p/book/9781138242319 Cooperatives as Transitional Economics https://www.academia.edu/33614758/Cooperatives_as_Transitional_Economics Video: NPIC: Will the Revolution Be Funded? https://youtu.be/M60WULV7XRY

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