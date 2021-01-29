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Ep 008 The Management of Populist Disillusionment (feat. George Hoare)
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Ep 008 The Management of Populist Disillusionment (feat. George Hoare)

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Fox Green and Alex Panagiotopoulos
Jan 29, 2021

On this episode we talk to George Hoare of the Aufhebunga Bunga podcast about his latest article for Damage Magazine, "Moral Minoritarianism from the Ashes of Left Populism". Topics covered include: BLM outside of the US, "deliberative democracy" & "citizen's assemblies", localism and more! Read George's article: https://damagemag.com/2021/01/13/moral-minoritarianism-from-the-ashes-of-left-populism/ Aufhebunga Bunga Podcast: https://www.patreon.com/bungacast Book: The End of the End of History tinyurl.com/BungaBook Find us on Twitter: Fox: twitter.com/FoxGGreen Alex: twitter.com/alexspcm

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