Ep 007 Satire is Dead, Long Live Satire (feat. Peter Coffin)

In celebration of Joe Biden's inauguration, "socialist" magazine Jacobin attempts "ironic satire" with a cover that aims to "make fun of the libs". Did they succeed? Fox and Alex are joined by Peter Coffin to figure that out. In this episode we talk about political fandom, "precuperation", Niobiom's viral meme that triggered the libs (https://twitter.com/nobum62/status/1352042371148640273) the spectacle of protest and more! Follow Peter on Twitter: https://twitter.com/petercoffin Find us on Twitter: Fox: twitter.com/FoxGGreen Alex: twitter.com/alexspcm