Ep 006 Left v. Right? It's all Bullsh*t (feat. Jonny Meade)

Part 1: Alex and Fox discuss the Capitol MAGA riot, right wing vs. left wing nonprofit industrial complex, Qanon solidarity, and more Part 2: We chat with Jonny Meade about his run for state office in Washington as a Socialist and how the DSA didn't support him Follow Jonny on Twitter: https://twitter.com/jonnysocialism Find us on Twitter: Fox: twitter.com/FoxGGreen Alex: twitter.com/alexspcm