Space Commune

Space Commune

Space Commune
Space Commune
Ep 006 Left v. Right? It's all Bullsh*t (feat. Jonny Meade)
0:00
-1:23:37

Ep 006 Left v. Right? It's all Bullsh*t (feat. Jonny Meade)

Fox Green's avatar
Alex Panagiotopoulos's avatar
Fox Green and Alex Panagiotopoulos
Jan 11, 2021

Part 1: Alex and Fox discuss the Capitol MAGA riot, right wing vs. left wing nonprofit industrial complex, Qanon solidarity, and more Part 2: We chat with Jonny Meade about his run for state office in Washington as a Socialist and how the DSA didn't support him Follow Jonny on Twitter: https://twitter.com/jonnysocialism Find us on Twitter: Fox: twitter.com/FoxGGreen Alex: twitter.com/alexspcm

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Fox Green · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture