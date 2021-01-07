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Ep 005 Comedians on Podcasts Dissing Nonprofits (feat. Kelgore)
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Ep 005 Comedians on Podcasts Dissing Nonprofits (feat. Kelgore)

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Alex Panagiotopoulos's avatar
Fox Green and Alex Panagiotopoulos
Jan 07, 2021

Special guest Kelgore joins us to talk about the nonprofit industrial complex, being a twitter comedian, mutual aid, electoral politics, spectacle and more! Watch Kelgore's video "Nonprofits Are The Worst": https://youtu.be/o_byCXksW4Y Follow her on Twitter https://twitter.com/KelgoreTrout Find us on Twitter: Fox: twitter.com/FoxGGreen Alex: twitter.com/alexspcm

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