Ep 005 Comedians on Podcasts Dissing Nonprofits (feat. Kelgore)

Special guest Kelgore joins us to talk about the nonprofit industrial complex, being a twitter comedian, mutual aid, electoral politics, spectacle and more! Watch Kelgore's video "Nonprofits Are The Worst": https://youtu.be/o_byCXksW4Y Follow her on Twitter https://twitter.com/KelgoreTrout Find us on Twitter: Fox: twitter.com/FoxGGreen Alex: twitter.com/alexspcm