Space Commune

Space Commune

Space Commune
Space Commune
Ep 003 Slicing Up Nonprofits, Tenant Organizing and the Spectacle (feat. Another Slice)
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Ep 003 Slicing Up Nonprofits, Tenant Organizing and the Spectacle (feat. Another Slice)

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Alex Panagiotopoulos's avatar
Fox Green and Alex Panagiotopoulos
Dec 22, 2020

Alex and Fox slice it up with our guest Another Slice. We cover: Dirtbag divide / culture war / PC language Psychology of BreadTube / parasocial Working at nonprofits / The New Left / Tenant Organizing Nihilism / Faith / Experience marketing Protest Porn / Spectacle Left vs. Right Aesthetic Watch Another Slice on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJzZZa-M6H52uDym0Rqzlnw Find us on Twitter: Fox: twitter.com/FoxGGreen Alex: twitter.com/alexspcm Space Commune YouTube: youtube.com/spacecommune

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