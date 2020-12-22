Ep 003 Slicing Up Nonprofits, Tenant Organizing and the Spectacle (feat. Another Slice)

Alex and Fox slice it up with our guest Another Slice. We cover: Dirtbag divide / culture war / PC language Psychology of BreadTube / parasocial Working at nonprofits / The New Left / Tenant Organizing Nihilism / Faith / Experience marketing Protest Porn / Spectacle Left vs. Right Aesthetic Watch Another Slice on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJzZZa-M6H52uDym0Rqzlnw Find us on Twitter: Fox: twitter.com/FoxGGreen Alex: twitter.com/alexspcm Space Commune YouTube: youtube.com/spacecommune