Ep 002 Mutual Aid and the Nonprofit Industrial Complex

Fox and Alex discuss mutual aid and the nonprofit industrial complex, systemic critiques and leftist brands. Check out: Mutual Aid: A Factor of Liberalism by Gus Breslauer https://regenerationmag.org/mutual-aid-a-factor-of-liberalism/ Find us on Twitter: Fox: https://twitter.com/FoxGGreen Alex: https://twitter.com/alexspcm YouTube: https://youtube.com/spacecommune