Ep 001 Technology Fandoms

Space CommuneEp 001 Technology Fandoms11×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -28:17-28:17Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Ep 001 Technology FandomsFox Green and Alex PanagiotopoulosNov 27, 20201ShareFox and Alex talk about Tesla self-driving cars, technology and degrowth vs. The Great ResetDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksSpace CommuneEnergy & GeopoliticsEnergy & GeopoliticsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeFox GreenAlex PanagiotopoulosRecent EpisodesEp 036 The Green Movement Monster (feat. Ben Pile)Jul 10, 2023 • Fox Green, Alex Panagiotopoulos, and Ben PileEp 035 Debunking the Eco-Terrorist Zeitgeist (feat. Matthew Ehret)Jun 20, 2023 • Fox Green, Alex Panagiotopoulos, and Matthew EhretEp 034 There are No Limits to Scientific Abundance (feat. Cynthia Chung)Jun 13, 2023 • Fox Green, Alex Panagiotopoulos, and Cynthia ChungEp 033 Small Is Not Beautiful: Debunking E.F. SchumacherJun 8, 2023 • Fox Green and Alex PanagiotopoulosEp 032 The Anti-Industry Industry (feat. Robert Bryce)May 24, 2023 • Fox Green, Alex Panagiotopoulos, and Robert BryceEp 031 Africa Needs Fossil Fuel (feat. Jusper Machogu)Apr 17, 2023 • Fox Green, Alex Panagiotopoulos, and Jusper MachoguEp 030 Climate Change Activists Do Not Speak for Indigenous People (feat. John Desjarlais, IRN)Apr 7, 2023 • Fox Green and Alex PanagiotopoulosEp 029 Dawn of a Rational Multipolar World (feat. S.L. Kanthan)Mar 31, 2023 • Fox Green, Alex Panagiotopoulos, and SL Kanthan