What does it mean to be American? One thing becomes clear if we study our relatively short, but important history. We kicked off a new world paradigm in 1776 and since then, revolution and counter-revolutions have been at the heart of the battle for national sovereignty at home and across the globe. As the unipolar world order melts down in the 21st century, Americans must reconcile the current role we play on the international stage with the founding principles of our nation.

The Energy/Empire series sheds light on the cultural amnesia and indoctrination which has turned a once great nation into a servant of empire.

Part Three, America's Green Counter-Revolution, dives into the career of Robert Kennedy Jr. and the environmental law industrial complex. We’ll take a closer look at several landmark cases including the shutdown of Indian Point Nuclear and the blocked Storm King Pumped Hydro Plant, as well as the books which laid the cultural groundwork for these legal cases such as Silent Spring and The Population Bomb.

Watch the film here: